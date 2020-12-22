V.P. Pence to speak at conference for young conservatives in West Palm Beach

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Palm Beach County on Tuesday speaking at a convention for young conservatives.
This could be the vice president's last visit to our area while in office.
Pence is scheduled to speak at the Turning Point USA Student Action conference at 12 p.m. Pence is expected to talk about the Trump Administration's accomplishments, as well as the role of young people in politics.
The event brings together hundreds of young conservative students ages 15 to 25.
It is a ticketed event, however, large crowds became an issue over the weekend.
The convention had to turn away hundreds of people at the door on Saturday after Palm Beach County officials said Turning Point USA oversold the venue.
"Turning Point oversold their contract capacity by 500-600 people," County Administrator Verdenia Baker told WPTV in a statement. "The convention center is adhering to the contractual agreement with Turning Point of a 2,000-person capacity; this leaves 500-600 people unable to enter the convention center. At this time, Turning Point is addressing the individuals not allowed to enter the Center and the crowd has started to disperse."
Turning Point USA sent out a tweet Saturday night saying it did not oversell and there was overflow space inside, but it was told it couldn't use that space and was working to accommodate those impacted.
The tweet says Turning Point USA "DID NOT oversell. Capacity in main ballroom is restricted to 50% but ample overflow existed. Tonight we were informed attendees wouldn't even be allowed to register in the foyer if main space was at capacity. TPUSA is working to accommodate all attendees impacted."
Tuesday is the final day for the Turning Point USA Student Action conference.
