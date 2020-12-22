West Palm Beach family hosts free Christmas dinner

A West Palm Beach family is preparing to open their doors once again to make sure everyone in the community has a hot meal on Christmas Day.
The Millers will be serving free dinners to those in need, especially the homeless and elderly population, to ensure no one goes hungry on the holiday.
The family has hosted this event in the Coleman Park neighborhood for nearly a decade, however, this year comes with an additional need as the state’s unemployment crisis continues to take a toll.
According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, one in four workers has filed an unemployment claim in Palm Beach County since March.
"We are all about sharing with one another and sharing with each other,” said Willing Miller, Jr. “The people who come by are so appreciative. It’s a joy for each of us to be able to serve mankind as a whole.”
The event will be held on Dec. 25 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 714 23rd Street in West Palm Beach.
https://twitter.com/LinnieSupall/status/1341513253994831877
