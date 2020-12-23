Evolution Fitness group workouts and podcast builds veteran resilience

A new report from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows the suicide rate among veterans is climbing. The rate currently stands 1.5 times the rate of non-veterans. In response the VA developed a National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide and local veterans in places like Boca Raton are responding.
If you're a veteran whose feeling blue, Wade Waddick, the owner of Evolution Fitness in Boca Raton will try to sweat it out of you.
“It’s definitely an issue an issue in the veteran community and exponentially worse in 2020 where we have 48-million Americans out of work,” said Waddick. “The veterans suicide rate has actually gotten even higher amongst female veterans so isolations is one of the worst things they can do. They have to get out and reconnect.”
Each week Evolution Fitness offers Savage Saturday, a 9:30am group workout free of charge in response to veterans issues. The session builds strength and resilience, helping vets like Braden Smith who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
”Sometimes I’m mentally not in a good place, but here I can forget about everything that's going on in my head,” Smith said.
And vets like Joseph Plumadore also come here to share stories.
”This is definitely mission based. Everybody here is mission essential,” Plumadore said.
And the influence is growing. Group workouts are followed by “2 Marines 1 Mic,” a post-workout personal development podcast that focuses on mindset, fitness, and valuable lessons learned. Wade and Phil take their Marine Corps experiences and relate them to everyday life, business, and daily practices so that you too can operate on a higher level.
”We're all just kind of sick and tired of being told a narrative,” Waddick said.
To listen to 2 Marines 1 Mic visit here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/2marines-1mic/id1375678963
Or here:
To view 2 Marines 1 Mic visit here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC10DGqRnA_vj4V20dKgrZiA
If you’re a veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line. It’s a free, anonymous confidential resource - even if you’re not enrolled in VA healthcare. Call 1-800-273-8255 or text 8-3-8-2-5-5.
To learn more visit here: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/hotline
