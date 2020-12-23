Gov. DeSantis may outline more COVID-19 vaccine plans on Wednesday

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday could lay out more details about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola at 11:30 a.m.
Hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been arriving in Florida since last week. The first groups being vaccinated are frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities.
DeSantis said on Tuesday that his next priority is vaccinating Florida's elderly population when the vaccine becomes available to the general public.
Scripps Only Content 2020