Gov. DeSantis may outline more COVID-19 vaccine plans on Wednesday
December 23, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 11:25 AM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday could lay out more details about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola at 11:30 a.m.

Hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been arriving in Florida since last week. The first groups being vaccinated are frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities.

DeSantis said on Tuesday that his next priority is vaccinating Florida's elderly population when the vaccine becomes available to the general public.

