Jupiter Medical Center to administer first COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

Health officials at Jupiter Medical Center on Wednesday will reveal details about their plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers.
A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., during which the hospital's first health care worker will get vaccinated.
Earlier on Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's signing an executive order that will allow people who are 65 and older to be vaccinated as the "first priority" once frontline health care workers and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
