Jupiter Medical Center begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

Jupiter Medical Center began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers on Wednesday.
Officials said the hospital received 1,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna on Wednesday morning.
The first round is being given to health workers like doctors, nurses, and staff members who are on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic.
The hospital's plan is to vaccinate workers who face high-risk exposure to COVID-19. That means anyone working at Jupiter Medical Center's COVID Unit, the Emergency Department, and the Intensive Care Unit.
"I'm hoping it gives us a sense of confidence and reassurance," said Dr. Ethan Chapin. "I hope it gives us an extra layer of security. Recalling what Dr. Fauci has told us, we can't stop wearing masks, we can't stop the social distance, everything people can do while we have the vaccine."
The Moderna vaccine must be given in two doses, four weeks apart.
Earlier on Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's signing an executive order that will allow people who are 65 and older to be vaccinated as the "first priority" once frontline health care workers and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
