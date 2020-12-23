Long lines at Palm Beach Co. COVID testing sites before Christmas

Similar to Thanksgiving, people are crowding COVID-19 testing centers ahead of the Christmas weekend.
Long lines were spotted Wednesday morning outside the coronavirus testing site at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
Wednesday is the last day to get tested at Palm Beach County-operated sites before Christmas.
The testing center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
The ballpark's testing site will be open as scheduled on Saturday.
Call the testing hotline for an appointment at 561-642-1000.
Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi, an infectious disease specialist, said getting tested is smart but does not guarantee a safe holiday.
"Even if you're truly negative at that time and then on your way home, you get exposed before you get home, you can potentially expose your family members," Osiyemi said.
Health experts advise people not to travel for Christmas and only celebrate with family members that you live with.
