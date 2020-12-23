Missing boaters aboard Palm Beach-based sailboat found safe

A pair of missing boaters who vanished near The Bahamas a week ago aboard a Palm Beach-based boat have been found safe, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on Wednesday.
Officials tweeted around 4:30 p.m. that Marty Sure Widrick, 51, and Sven Gunnar Karlsson, 72, were found safe on Great Harbour Cay in The Bahamas.
No other details have been released.
The Coast Guard said Widrick and Karlsson were last seen on Dec. 16 departing Matthew Town in The Bahamas for a voyage to Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos islands.
According to a family friend, the couple was supposed to meet up with Widrick's daughter in the Turks and Caicos, but they never arrived.
Widrick and Karlsson were aboard a 50-foot sailboat named "Get Nauti."
The back of the boat reads "Palm Beach," which likely references its hailing port.
