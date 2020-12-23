New Boys and Girls Club set to open in St. Lucie County

The Boys and Girls club is expanding its reach in St Lucie County.
Preparations are underway to open up a new complex that is on track to become the club's largest campus in the state.
The Boys and Girls Club in Fort Pierce has joined forces with the Westside Church to meet the needs of more Treasure Coast families.
This new 55,000 square-foot facility will sit on 25 acres of the church's property and be able to accommodate around 500 to 700 club members.
Some of the highlights include a commercial kitchen to offer a new culinary program, an indoor gym, auditorium and newly renovated classrooms.
This complex will also have a major focus on their workforce readiness programs and industry certifications for teens to help them prepare for successful careers.
The club is in talks with other local non-profits in an effort to together, share the space and build an outreach network to help serve children and families.
"We are currently talking to other youth organizations across the county that will be in the same building working with a lot of kids that otherwise may not be able to get the services that we are going to be able to provide," said William Armstead, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County.
The new facility is set to officially open on Jan. 4.
The new club is accepting new students ages 6 to 18. Click here to register.
