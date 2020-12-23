President Trump spending Christmas at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Palm Beach this evening to spend the final Christmas of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago.
The Federal Aviation Administration placed temporary flight restrictions around Mar-a-Lago's airspace yesterday and the Town of Palm Beach has placed checkpoints and closed roads around Mar-a-Lago. Those closures will be in effect through Sunday, January 3, 2021.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump traditionally attend a Christmas service at Bethesda By The Sea in Palm Beach, but this year the church will be holding services virtually.
Scripps Only Content 2020