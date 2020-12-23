Riviera Beach business unveils 'Black Lives Matter' mural

A Riviera Beach business owner shared a proud moment Tuesday.
The owner of Tiger Food Market, Khalid Hamid, unveiled a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the parking lot. The mural was the first at a Black-owned business in the city.
It is located in the parking lot of the market at 2501 President Barack Obama Hwy. near the intersection of Blue Heron Boulevard.
Hamid said he has been at the location for 25 years and had the mural painted at his establishment because it is important for the community.
"Everyone should be treated with respect and dignity," Hamid said.
Former longtime Mayor Bishop Thomas Masters helped organize the event.
A few months ago, Masters unveiled the first Black Lives Matter mural in the city at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
