2021 South Florida Fair canceled, replaced with smaller event

The traditional 2021 South Florida Fair has been canceled and replaced with a smaller event.
The South Florida "Mini" Fair will be presented outdoors at the fairgrounds during the original fair dates of January 15-31.
Fair organizers say the mini fair is a scaled back version of the annual South Florida Fair and will still feature many of the fair's favorite activities.
“This decision came about due to growing concerns about the safety of our guests during this pandemic,” said Vicki Chouris, the fair’s president & CEO. “Hosting a scaled back, outdoor version of our traditional fair will still allow fairgoers to enjoy a fun-filled event. Mini but mighty with maximum fun is what we plan to present!”
The mini fair will include all of the typical fair foods and beverages, a variety of local and tribute bands, shopping, racing pgs, a giant sand sculpture, strolling entertainers, farm animals, and Yesteryear Village.
The only rides available will be kiddie rides.
No indoor activities will be held.
Masks will be mandatory for all attendees and employees and hand sanitizer stations will be located around the fairgrounds.
On opening day, Friday, January 15, guests will be admitted free during the first hour from noon to 1 p.m.
After opening day, weekday hours will be from 4-10 p.m. and on Saturday, Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.southfloridafair.com.
Admission is free for children age 10 and younger.
Advance tickets for ages 11 and older are $10 and may be used any day.
Tickets at the gate will be $10 Monday through Friday, and $15 on Saturday and Sunday.
