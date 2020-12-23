State's cases, deaths rise from day before: 11,384 fatalities, 120 deaths

Florida's increased coronavirus deaths and cases were higher than the day before with infections at 11,384 compared with 10,434 Tuesday and fatalities at 120 after 74 the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
Tests in Florida reported from labs Tuesday were 147,060, one day after 133,225 and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity decreased from 8.77 percent to 8.62, after 9.78 on Dec. 14 , which is the highest since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate rose from 7.15 percent to 7.43, among 12 days under 8 percent with the high 8.4 seven days ago that was the biggest figure since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30. The low was 5.76 on Dec. 13.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
Florida had the 15th-most increase of deaths with 13 in triple digits. California also reported 32,659 cases, which is higher than all foreign countries except Brazil and United Kingdom.
Florida's cases reached 1,234,399 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
On Sunday, cases in Florida passed 1.2 million, taking 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Cases have been above 10,000 for all but one day in the past 7 days: 8,401 on Sunday, the lowest in 12 days.
Monday's cases were the most for that day of the week since 12,624 on July 13. Tuesday's rise was 10,434.
Last Wednesday's increase was 11,541.
The last time cases were under 8,000 was 7,985 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Thursday's 13,148 new cases were the most for a single day of data since 13,965 on July 16 and Friday's were 13,000. The record was 15,300 on Sunday, July 12.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 79,064 for an average of 11,295 at 6.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 71,963 for an average of 10,281. The average since the first case, which was 297 days ago, is 4,156 day.
A total of 19.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,243. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 444 one day after 502, with Broward 934, St. Lucie 106, Martin 70, Indian River 90 and Okeechobee 13.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 18 million on Monday, which was four days after surpassing 17 million and five days to reach 16 million. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 39th at 49.4. with Oklahoma No. 1 at 151.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 292 days, the death toll has reached 20,874 for an average of 71 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 21,173, which rose by 1 to 299.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths one Monday ago, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state surpassed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Last Monday's increase of 137 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 the next day one Tuesday ago.
This Tuesday's increase of 74 was the lowest since 72 on Saturday. The next day's rise was 95, the most ever for a Sunday since 107 on Aug. 16.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Palm Beach County increased by 7 to 1,842 after none the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 1 to 4,096 and Broward is third at 1,796 with 4 more.
St. Lucie remained at 387, Martin rose by to 9 to 200 and Indian River by 1 to 154. Okeechobee remained at 50 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 22 deaths in South Florida of the 120 state total, there are 8,526, which is 40.9 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 670, an average of 96 and 3.3 percent, compared with 741 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 46 deaths over seven days for 2.6 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.3 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Tuesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 92 on Dec. 5.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 329 compared with 320 the day before. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 5,590 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 43 less in one day. Dec. 15 was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 19th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,678 with an increase of 8.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 8 to 1,046, Pinellas rose by 7 to 1,007 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 760 in sixth, Orange by 9 to 726 in seventh, Duval by 5 to 711 in eighth and Lee by 2 to 645 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 14,833,408 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage hasn't been below 8 percent over two weeks with the lowest 8.0 three days ago. Only two days have been 9 percent or more: 9.78 Dec. 14 then 9.41. The state's total daily positivity rate dropped from 10.82 percent to 10.73. The two-week high was 11.98 Dec. 14 and low was 9.58 percent on Dec. 10. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The two-week high was 8.4 seven days ago. The rate has been less than 7 percent for six times over two weeks with a low of 5.76 Dec. 13, the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 8.52 percent to a two-week low of 7.44 after and a high of 9.71 Dec. 12. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 6.25 percent to 6.4 with a two-week high of 8.12 Dec. 14 and a low of 6.33 Dec. 10.
St. Lucie's rate went from 13.54 percent to 9.25 after a two-week high of 16.08 three days ago and a low of 5.59 Dec . 13. Martin's rate went from 7.69 percent to 9.89 after a two-week high of 11.88 seven days ago and a two-week low of 5.11 Dec. 12. Indian River's rate went from 9.81 percent to 8.44 after a two-week low of 4.53 Dec. 10 and a high of 10.02 three days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 7.65 percent on 169 negative tests was one day after 8.49 on 237 negative tests, a two-week high of 22.68 on 75 tests Dec. 14 and a low of 1.93 on 203 negative tests six days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,723,000 deaths and neared 78.4 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 2.9, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.5 (-.1), Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 972, U.S. 1,006, world 222.5. New York, which represents 11.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,893 per million. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older, with both those figures going up 0.1 in one day.
85 and older: 6,607 people 85 and older, an increase of 49 in one day.
Infant to 4: `21,733 cases, an increase of 225 and 408 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 62,666 cases, an increase of 304, with 369 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 873,453 of the 1,213,760 residents' cases. In that group, 1,319 have died with an increase of 9 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,031,934 cases. A total of 3,602 have died, with 22 more, for a 0.35 percentage.
CITIES
Through Tuesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 18,807 with an increase of 102. 2 Boca Raton rose by 90 to 13,155. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 78 to 11,767. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,302 from 7,244. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,592636 vs. 5,592.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 8,534, rising 102, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,522, with an increase of 40, and Stuart at 3,521, a rise of 29.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 574 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 60,800 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 58,969 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,899 with 29 more compared with 23 the day before. Martin rose by 5 to 521, St. Lucie by 11 to 997, Indian River by 1 to 483 and Okeechobee by 2 to 239.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 7,970, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 20. Palm Beach County is second at 808 with a rise of 2. Miami-Dade leads with 896.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 322,765 an increase of 3,410, behind the record of 3,668 Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty-two states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Tuesday there were 3,312 more deaths . The one-week death increase was 19,004 at 6.3 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 152 deaths to rise 36,720, the most since 186 on May 27 with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 191 at 25,608. No. 3 California: increase of U.S.-high 247 five days after state-record 379 deaths at 229236. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 104 at 18,326.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 118, No. 7 Pennsylvania 231, No. 8 Michigan 173 (72 from record review), No. 9 Massachusetts 47, No. 10 Georgia 50.
Records were set by No. 13 Indiana with 143, No. 23 Wisconsin 120, No. 24 Mississippi 79. Other with at least 50: No. 18 Missouri 211 (review of death certificates), No. 12 Arizona 153, No. 16 Tennessee 133, No. 11 Ohio 130, No. 17 Iowa 64, No. 25 Alabama 63, No. 15 North Carolina 59, No. 22 Virginia 51, No. 14 Louisiana 51, No. 19 Maryland 51. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported 25.
Cases
Cases increased to 18,230,242 with a rise of 195,033, behind the mark of 249,709 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. Last Tuesday, there were 198,766 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,925,007 with 32,659 six days after U.S.-record 53,711. No. 2 Texas 1,413,684 with 16,607 five days after record 16,864. No. 4 Illinois at 911,308 with 6,239 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 866,765, with 11,716 four days after record 12.697.
Twenty-seven states reported at least 2,000 cases, including a record by No. 7 Georgia with 6,203. States with high numbers: No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,962, No. 6 Ohio 7,678, No. 11 North Carolina 5,255, No. 19 Alabama 4,579, No. 15 New Jersey 4,686, No. 9 Tennessee 4,441, No. `12 Indiana 3,753, No. 22 Louisiana 3,705, No. 20 Virginia 3,591, No. 18 Massachusetts 3,293, No. 10 Michigan 3,082, No. 28 Kentucky 3,057.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 25.6 percent of 13,202 deaths Tuesday, behind the record of 13,696 Wednesday, and 19.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Tuesday there were 12,810 more deaths. The one-week death increase was 81,461 at 5.0 percent.
Cases: Increased by 611,666, behind the record of 738,913 Thursday with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15. Last Monday, there were 531,423 more cases
No. 2 Brazil: 963 deaths for a total of 188,285 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 55,799, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,320,020.
No. 3 India: 301 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 146,111 and in third place. Cases: 19,556, the ninth day in a row under 30,000 and lowest since July, compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, with 10,075,116.
No. 4 Mexico: 897 deaths, the most since 957 on Aug. 12 and a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 119,495 in fourth place. Cases: record 12,511.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,662 new deaths and 196,831 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 628 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 13,318 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 691 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as a record 36,804 ocases. No. 7 France 487 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 11,795 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 561 deaths after record 613 Dec. 11 and 28,776 cases one day after record 29,350 and fourth overall with 2,906,503. No. 10 Spain 260 deaths and 8,544 cases.
Also, No. 14 Germany reported a record 944 deaths and 22,495 cases, behind the record of ,31,553 Friday.
No. 8 Iran: 187 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,208 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 93 deaths for a total of 14,425 and 6,195 cases seven days after record 8,119.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, 23 death and is at 8,167 deaths. Neighboring Norway remaiedd at 405 deaths, as well as 596 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 41st, behind Austria. China added 15 cases Tuesday.
Japan: 48 deaths after record 53 each Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 3,026, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 2,688 cases five days after a record 3,211.
