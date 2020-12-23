Teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of woman on Singer Island

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a woman on Singer Island earlier this month.
Amari Wellons was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Wednesday after his indictment on a first-degree murder charge.
Wellons is accused of fatally shooting Maria Tritico while she was sitting on the beach near Ocean Walk on Dec. 6. The 32-year-old Tequesta woman died at St. Mary's Medical Center the next day.
Tritico lived in Tequesta with her fiancé and was deeply connected to the Palm Beach County community.
She was the director of education at Lighthouse ArtCenter School of Art and had plans to get married on New Year's Eve in her hometown of Houston.
Wellons was being held without bond.
