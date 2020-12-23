Why didn't county step in to stop 'super-spreader event?'

Contact 5 has learned at least one Palm Beach County commissioner plans to ask questions after video from inside a conference at the county's convention center shows many people maskless and not social distancing.
Video showing about 2,000 people inside the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Tuesday is causing concern.
In the video, participants attending the last day of the Turning Point USA's Student Action Conference can be seen gathered close together, many maskless.
Contact 5 shared the video with Dr. Terry Adirim, a public health expert.
"Definitely a super-spreader event when you see very large crowds in an enclosed venue without masks," she said. "We need to be concerned that these are people from out of town, out of state, who are likely to go back to their own states and spread infection."
Tyler James traveled to the conference from Albany, New York.
"We all signed the waiver," he said. "We know what we're risking. It's our responsibility when we go home, don't expose it."
Ashley Ludwig is from Jacksonville.
"For the most part, like, people aren't wearing masks and stuff, but I think people are being responsible and hopefully washing their hands and doing what they're supposed to," she said.
But an email sent to county commissioners and obtained by Contact 5 seems to show otherwise.
"I work downtown," the author of an email wrote, "and was not happy to see how many of the people at the convention center were waiting in line with no distancing and no masks and also how many were mingling down Clematis (Street) maskless. More restrictions need to be in place."
Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay told Contact 5 that she reported the lack of masks being worn to the county's Emergency Operations Center.
"It's unfortunate that the organizers of Turning Point signed a legal contract acknowledging the mandate and agreeing to enforce it but failed to do so," McKinlay said.
A representative for Commissioner Gregg Weiss also said the commissioner "intends to ask questions and figure out what the county can do about this to prevent it from happening again in the future."
"Large venues with large auditoriums where hundreds to thousands of people can congregate has no business being open at this stage right now," Adirim said.
Contact 5 also tried to contact the county administrator to ask why the county's mask mandate wasn't enforced at the conference.
A representative referred all inquiries to Spectra, which manages the convention center.
Contact 5 is still waiting on a response from Spectra and Turning Point USA.
Scripps Only Content 2020