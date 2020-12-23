63-year-old man arrested in Okeechobee Co. fatal shooting

A 63-year-old man faces multiple charges after a fatal shooting last week in Okeechobee County.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Bell said in a Facebook post that the incident occurred Dec. 18 in the 5800 block of NW 30 St.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 58-year-old man, whose name has not been released, unconscious with a gunshot wound to his leg.
First responders tried to save the victim's life, but he later died from his injuries.
The sheriff’s office arrested Danny Ray Payne on Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting.
Payne faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and shooting into a dwelling.
Payne is being held in the Okeechobee County Jail.
Investigators have not released a motive for the killing.
