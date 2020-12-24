Delray Beach restaurant owner surprises teen with a genetic disorder

19-year-old Jake Goldberg has a genetic disorder but that doesn't stop him from enjoying regular teenage hobbies.
His mom Jill Biblow said, "My son is an avid gamer."
But arcades on Long Island closed due to the pandemic. So when Biblow heard about the new Xbox gaming controller that was built for people like Jake with special needs, she went to buy one.
"That's where my problem began," said Jill.
Biblow started to panic since the system is in high demand and asked for help on her mom group on Facebook.
A man named Nick, a restaurant owner on Long Island saw Jill's post and asked his friend Kevin Danilo in Miami for help.
Biblow said, "Never heard of him, had no idea who he was."
Danilo bought Jake an Xbox and shipped it to New York.
Biblow remembers saying to Jake, "This stranger that we don't even know, Jake, sent you a gift."
"I was basically hysterically crying. I could not believe this." said Biblow. "Life changing for him."
Jake now has activities to do with his two sisters.
"It opens him up to the outside world," Biblow said.
"Now, we have a new buddy, " said Danilo.
And Christmas Eve happens to be Jake's birthday, so Nick bought him a headset.
Danilo said, "So when he beats up on us now he can hear us complain."
Danilo said as the owner of three restaurants, "It's stressful."
His locations Include Batch Gastropub in Miami and Delray Beach and Batch Southern Kitchen & Tap in West Palm Beach.
Biblow wanted to do something for Danilo. "I said if you have the means and want to pay it forward, go out to a local restaurant, tip the staff, take care of an independent restaurants," said Danilo.
When asked how Danilo’s kind action makes him feel, Jake said, "It really makes you look at your priorities in life and what truly matters. There is more to life than money and we need to take care of each other."
This Christmas Eve Biblow is taking the long drive on I-95 from New York to see her parents in Boca Raton. Her first stop will be to see Kevin Danilo. "And I'm going to hug him from 10 feet away with my mask, and I'm going to tip his staff, eat all his food," said Biblow.
"I think everybody needs a bit more kindness, compassion and help right now,” said Danilo.
Biblow said, "Like the world needed to hear this story that there are still very good people out there."
Scripps Only Content 2020