Deputies distribute free gifts to Martin County children

Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) played the role of Santa to spread some much-needed Christmas cheer around town.
During the past year MCSO says not only have people lost their jobs in result of the pandemic, but domestic violence numbers are also on the rise.
"We wanted to find ways to bridge the gap between law-enforcement and the community specifically now. Especially when we can get back to what we would consider normal we’re hoping we can keep these relationships going and stay together." said Deputy Andrew Adams.
The Deputies handed out presents to any children they saw while driving around Wednesday. Kids came running when they realized what was happening.
Deputy Rhyss Heeter says "It’s important for the community to not lose sight of why we’re out here to support. We’re here to help the community especially during the holidays and the way the year has been it’s very important to spread positive light when and where we can."
MCSO visited the neighborhoods of Booker Park, Uptown and St. Lucie Mobile Village in Indiantown, Monrovia in Port Salerno and Golden Gate in Stuart.
