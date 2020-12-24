Florida's 13,147 new cases among highest in 5 months; deaths rise by 121

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 13,147, which was just one infection below last week's total that was the highest since mid-July, as deaths rose by 121, one more than the day before, with the total toll of residents only 5 from 21,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon.
States reports with data that includes postivity rates hadn't been released yet. In Wednesday's, report, tests reported from labs Tuesday were 147,060, one day after 133,225 and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity decreased from 8.77 percent to 8.62, after 9.78 on Dec. 14 , which is the highest since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate rose from 7.15 percent to 7.43, among 12 days under 8 percent with the high 8.4 seven days ago that was the biggest figure since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30. The low was 5.76 on Dec. 13.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
On Wednesday, Florida had the sixth-most cases with nine in triple digits. California also reported 39,069 cases, which is higher than all foreign countries except Brazil and United Kingdom.
Florida's cases reached 1,247,546 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million. On Thursday, California passed 2 million.
On Sunday, cases in Florida passed 1.2 million, taking 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Cases have been above 10,000 for all but one day in the past 7 days: 8,401 on Sunday, the lowest in 12 days.
Monday's cases were the most for that day of the week since 12,624 on July 13. Tuesday's rise was 10,434.
Last Thursday's increase was 13,148, which was the most since 13,995 on July 16. Friday's figure was 13,000. The record was 15,300 on Sunday, July 12.
The last time cases were under 8,000 was 7,985 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 79,063 for an average of 11,295 at 6.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 73,786 for an average of 10,540. The average since the first case, which was 298 days ago, is 4,186 day.
A total of 17.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,303. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 665 one day after 444, with Broward 1,081, St. Lucie 134, Martin 68, Indian River 112 and Okeechobee 10.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 18 million on Monday, which was four days after surpassing 17 million and five days to reach 16 million. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 35th at 51.8 with Tennessee No. 1 at 127.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 293 days, the death toll has reached 20,995 for an average of 72 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 21,295, which rose by 1 to 300.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths one Monday ago, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state surpassed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Last Monday's increase of 137 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 the next day one Tuesday ago.
This Tuesday's increase of 74 was the lowest since 72 on Saturday. The next day's rise was 95, the most ever for a Sunday since 107 on Aug. 16.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Palm Beach County increased by 16 to 1,858 after 7 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 12 to 4,108 and Broward is third at 1,798 with 2 more.
St. Lucie remained at 387, Martin rose by to 6 to 206 and Indian River stayed at 155. Okeechobee remained at 50 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 36 deaths in South Florida of the 121 state total, there are 8,562, which is 40.8 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 690, an average of 99 and 3.4 percent, compared with 714 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 54 deaths over seven days for 3.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.1 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Wednesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 92 on Dec. 5.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 300 compared with 329 the day before. The state reported Thursday there are currently 5,624 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 34 more in one day. Dec. 15 was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 20th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,704 with an increase of 26.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 10 to 1,056, Pinellas rose by 6 to 1,013 in fifth place, Polk by 4 to 764 in sixth, Orange stayed at 726 in seventh, Duval reaine d at 711 in eighth and Lee by 1 to 6456 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 14,941,870 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
In Wednesday's report, Florida first-time daily infection percentage hasn't been below 8 percent over two weeks with the lowest 8.0 three days ago. Only two days have been 9 percent or more: 9.78 Dec. 14 then 9.41. The state's total daily positivity rate dropped from 10.82 percent to 10.73. The two-week high was 11.98 Dec. 14 and low was 9.58 percent on Dec. 10. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The two-week high was 8.4 seven days ago. The rate has been less than 7 percent for six times over two weeks with a low of 5.76 Dec. 13, the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 8.52 percent to a two-week low of 7.44 after and a high of 9.71 Dec. 12. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 6.25 percent to 6.4 with a two-week high of 8.12 Dec. 14 and a low of 6.33 Dec. 10.
St. Lucie's rate went from 13.54 percent to 9.25 after a two-week high of 16.08 three days ago and a low of 5.59 Dec . 13. Martin's rate went from 7.69 percent to 9.89 after a two-week high of 11.88 seven days ago and a two-week low of 5.11 Dec. 12. Indian River's rate went from 9.81 percent to 8.44 after a two-week low of 4.53 Dec. 10 and a high of 10.02 three days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 7.65 percent on 169 negative tests was one day after 8.49 on 237 negative tests, a two-week high of 22.68 on 75 tests Dec. 14 and a low of 1.93 on 203 negative tests six days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which neared 1,737,000 deaths and passed 79.0 million cases Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 2.9, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.5 (-.1), Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 978, U.S. 1,014, world 223.9. New York, which represents 11.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,896 per million. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with no change in data through Wednesday.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older, with both those figures going up 0.1 in one day.
85 and older: 6,607 people 85 and older, an increase of 49 in one day.
Infant to 4: `21,733 cases, an increase of 225 and 408 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 62,666 cases, an increase of 304, with 369 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 873,453 of the 1,213,760 residents' cases. In that group, 1,319 have died with an increase of 9 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,031,934 cases. A total of 3,602 have died, with 22 more, for a 0.35 percentage.
CITIES
Through Wednesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 18,899 with an increase of 92. 2 Boca Raton rose by 102 to 13,257. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 31 to 11,798. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,353 from 7,302. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,669 vs. 5,635.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 8,595, rising 61, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,569, with an increase of 47, and Stuart at 3,545, a rise of 24.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 574 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 61,100 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 59,291 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,912 with 2913 more compared with 29 the day before. Martin rose by 3 to 524, St. Lucie by 7 to 1,004, Indian River by 1 to 484 and Okeechobee by 1 to 240.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 7,970, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 20 in data through Wednesday. Palm Beach County is second at 808 with a rise of 2. Miami-Dade leads with 896.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 326,124, an increase of 3,359, behind the record of 3,682 seven days ago, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty-two states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 18,681 at 6.1 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 152 deaths to rise 36,876, the most since 186 on May 27 with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 294 at 25,608. No. 3 California: increase of U.S.-high 361 six days after state-record 379 deaths at 229236. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 103 at 18,466.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 130, No. 7 Pennsylvania 230, No. 8 Michigan 70, No. 9 Massachusetts 81, No. 10 Georgia 55.
No. 24 Alabama set a record with 135. Others with at least 50: No. 15 Tennessee 111, No. 11 Ohio 109, No. 18 Missouri 97, No. 26 Colorado 94, No. 20 Minnesota 75, No. 16 North Carolina 69, No. 23 Wisconsin 69, No. 14 Louisiana 68, No. 13 Indiana 62, No. 31 Kansas 59 (no data Tuesday). No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported 31.
Cases
Cases increased to 18,458,373 with a rise of 228,131, behind the mark of 249,709 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. Last Wednesday, there were 247,403 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,964,076 with 39,069 seven days after U.S.-record 53,711. No. 2 Texas 1,451,256 with record 19,185. No. 4 Illinois at 918,070 with 6,762 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 878,702, with 11,937 five days after record 12.697.
Thirty-one states reported at least 2,000 cases, including a record by No. 20 Virginia with 4,652. States with high numbers: No. 9 Tennessee 7,221, No. 8 Pennsylvania 9,605, No. 6 Ohio 7,790, No. 13 Arizona 6,058, No. 11 North Carolina 5,609, No. 7 Georgia 5,221, No. 31 Kansas 5,089 (no data Tuesday), No.15 New Jersey 4,919, No. 12 Indiana 4,731, No. 19 Alabama 4,758, No. 18 Massachusetts 4,509, No. 23 South Carolina 3,599, No. 10 Michigan 3,443, No. 25 Oklahoma 3,435, No. 17 Missouri 3,141.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 25.3 percent of 13,468 deaths Wednesday, behind the record of 13,783 seven days ago, and 19.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 81,295 at 4.9 percent.
Cases: Increased by 683,286 behind the record of 738,750 Thursday with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15. Last Wednesday, there were 725,817 more cases
No. 2 Brazil: 979 deaths for a total of 189,264 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 46,657, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,366,677.
No. 3 India: 333 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 146,444 and in third place. Cases: 23,950, the 10th day in a row under 30,000 , compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, with 10,099,066.
No. 4 Mexico: 816 deaths, compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 120,311 in fourth place. Cases: record 11,653.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,463 new deaths and 233,892 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 553 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 14,522 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 744 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as a record 39,237 cases. No. 7 France 276 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 14,929 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 549 deaths after record 613 Dec. 11 and 27,250 cases two days after record 29,350 and fourth overall with 2,933,753. No. 10 Spain 178 deaths and 9,220 cases.
Also, No. 14 Germany reported 886 deaths one day after a record 944 deaths and 31,297 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Friday. And No. 15 Poland with 472 deaths and 12,361 cases.
No. 8 Iran: 153 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,261 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 172 deaths, the most since a record 222 on May 31, for a total of 14,597 and 6,845 cases after record 8,119 Dec. 14.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, 23 deaths and is at 8,279. Neighboring Norway increased by 16 deaths, as well as 523 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 42nd, behind Guatemala. China added 17 cases Thursday.
Japan: record 56 deaths for a total of 3,082, including 13 on a cruise ship, and record 3,271 cases.
Scripps Only Content 2020