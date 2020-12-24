New grant program in Delray Beach starts in January

More support is coming soon to Delray Beach business owners. The city is launching a new Community Development Block Grant for qualifying businesses.
Over the Bridge Cafe owner, Daniel Newman, said the pandemic has kept them guessing if they will stay open.
“It has been a roller coasting like most businesses,” Newman said.
The new grant program would help businesses like Newman who says the loans he received this summer have run out.
“The PPP loans were designed for eight weeks of business,” he said.
Neighborhood Community Service will be assisting with the business grant. The city says there is over $300,000 available and a business can be awarded $35,000.
“You are talking 30 or $40,000, honestly, $1,000 or 42,000 will go a long way for the businesses on the avenue,” said Newman.
He adds he would use the money to help keep his employees paid.
The city said in a statement, “We are excited to be able to provide our local businesses with the opportunity to apply for these much-needed funds.”
The requirements for the loan include:
- Business open since October 1st 2019
- Located in the targeted area
- Is not a publicly-traded company
- Was impacted by COVID-19
- Had not received any COVID-19 relief funds exceeding $35,000
The application process opens on January 5th at 8 a.m. For more information on what businesses are eligible, you can click here.
