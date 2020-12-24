USPS letter carrier brings 25 days of packages, mail and 'good vibes'

The U.S. Postal Service calls 2020 an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the pandemic and a historic record of package and mail volume. Over 644,000 employees were committed to making sure items to homes and businesses were delivered on time for the holidays. But few go to the lengths of one Palm Beach Gardens letter carrier who delivers more than just mail.
The season of gift giving is upon us but somebody’s got to deliver the product that ends up on the shelves.
“They are like the lifeline of America,” said Paul Arberman, a holiday shopper. “Without mail carriers we wouldn’t have products in stores — so many things people may take for granted.”
And Palm Beach Garden’s Post Office letter carrier Herman Shipp has made a name for himself visually reminding people of that.
”He’s not just delivering a package. He delivers a package of really good vibes,” said Sean Duhaney, Nordstrom at The Gardens Mall building service technician.
Just how good? Duhaney contacted WPTV about a 12-year USPS letter carrier who from December 1 through Christmas delivers packages and mail to 25 shopping and residential properties along PGA Boulevard covered from head to toe in holiday bliss.
“I just feel that sense of urgency of just making people smile,” Shipp said. “In these tough times when it’s really needed I’m here to provide that joy and that smile.”
Shipp’s Facebook page proves he’s a man of style who says the “holiday get up” has become a now 12-year annual event. But the response this year amid COVID-19 is really being felt.
“I was leaving work one day and I had so much on my plate — dealing with COVID-19, bills, the wife and kids and I spotted him as I was leaving and he gave me so much joy that I really needed right now,” Duhaney. “My message to people is understand the fact that when you’re dealing with the public you never know who you’re going to impact. Always keep the good vibes. Always keep a good smile and just keep pressing on because there are other people out there that you might be influencing or giving good vibes to that you just don’t know.”
Proof Shipp is an eye-catching break from the uncertainty and challenge and he knows how to use it.
”25 days of flavor. 25 days of happiness and joy,” Shipp said. “I thank God I’m bringing what people long for and look for — beyond the packages and the mail. And I’m blessed to be able to do that.”
