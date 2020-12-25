5 Christmas movies that aren't really about Christmas

Based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel, "Less Than Zero" deals with drug addiction and youth angst set against the backdrop of sunny Southern California. There's plenty of snow in this movie, but not in the traditional sense. Andrew McCarthy stars as Clay Easton, a college freshman who returns home for Christmas break and finds that his high school girlfriend, Blair (played by Jami Gertz), and his best friend, Julian (played by Robert Downey Jr.), are drug addicts. Blair seems willing to seek help, but Julian continues to spiral out of control. Clay quickly realizes that those around him -- namely an old classmate named Rip (played by habitual 1980s baddie James Spader) -- are encouraging Julian's habits, forcing Clay's hand. But is it too late?