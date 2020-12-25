Florida's 13,147 new cases among highest in 5 months; deaths rise by 121

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 505 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 18,040 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 574 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 39,066 cases, one day after record 39,237. No. 7 France 290 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 21,634 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia record 635 deaths and record 29,935 and fourth overall with 2,963,688. No. 10 Spain 126 deaths and 10,967 cases.