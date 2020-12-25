2 killed, 3 seriously injured in early Christmas Day crash

December 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 7:30 PM

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in an early morning crash in Palm Beach County on Christmas Day.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan (vehicle 1) was traveling southbound on Congress Avenue at 4:05 a.m. at the same time another sedan (vehicle 2) was traveling westbound on Forest Hill Boulevard.

For unknown reasons, the driver of vehicle 1 failed to stop at the red light and collided with the front left portion of vehicle 2.

After impact, vehicle 1 was redirected in a southwesterly direction, went through the tree line, and came to final rest against the Valvoline Instant Oil Change building.

Vehicle 2 struck a traffic sign post and came to a stop on the sidewalk.

All occupants of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital where the driver of vehicle 1, a 25-year-old woman from Stuart, and one of the passengers of vehicle 2, a 23-year-old man from Puerto Rico, died as a result of their injuries.

A 23-year-old Lake Worth Beach man, 24-year-old Miami woman and 25-year-old Miami man, all occupants of vehicle 2, were seriously injured.

The case is still pending investigation.

