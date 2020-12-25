2 killed, 3 seriously injured in early Christmas Day crash

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in an early morning crash in Palm Beach County on Christmas Day.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan (vehicle 1) was traveling southbound on Congress Avenue at 4:05 a.m. at the same time another sedan (vehicle 2) was traveling westbound on Forest Hill Boulevard.
For unknown reasons, the driver of vehicle 1 failed to stop at the red light and collided with the front left portion of vehicle 2.
After impact, vehicle 1 was redirected in a southwesterly direction, went through the tree line, and came to final rest against the Valvoline Instant Oil Change building.
Vehicle 2 struck a traffic sign post and came to a stop on the sidewalk.
All occupants of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital where the driver of vehicle 1, a 25-year-old woman from Stuart, and one of the passengers of vehicle 2, a 23-year-old man from Puerto Rico, died as a result of their injuries.
A 23-year-old Lake Worth Beach man, 24-year-old Miami woman and 25-year-old Miami man, all occupants of vehicle 2, were seriously injured.
The case is still pending investigation.
