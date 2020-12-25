One person dead, four injured in shooting in Boynton Beach

One person died and four others were being treated for injuries at area hospitals on Christmas night, the Boynton Beach Police Department reported.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Northwest 10th Avenue between Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Seacrest Boulevard.
“My prayers go out to the families of the victims,” Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said in a statement. “This senseless violence will not be accepted in our community. We ask the public to help with information to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Boynton Beach police at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.
