Volunteers deliver a hot meal to homeless veterans

On this Christmas, volunteers are giving back to those who sacrificed for our country.
Hot meals were prepared Christmas morning at Howley’s Restaurant in West Palm Beach for 60 veterans who are homeless. Jes hill is the Assistant General Manager at the restaurant.
“For dinner they’re getting lasagna, a salad, homemade apple pie, hopefully they enjoy everything,” she said. “I actually think about how this might give them of a little break from thinking about everything that they’re going through.” From start to finish, it takes an army of volunteers and charities to make it happen.
Charlie and Kathleen Megan, volunteers with Living Hungry, came to the restaurant and packed up their car with the meaningful meals. “Just to see these men here and think that through all of these people working together we’ve really touched a lot of lives today,” Kathleen said.
All of the delicious food and of course holiday cheer delivered to veterans at two hotels in West Palm Beach including Steven Griffin. “I am very grateful because without them providing this food a lot of people would be sitting with no holiday cheer or food,” Griffin, an Army veteran said. “This Christmas means to me, thank you, because I’m able to celebrate it.”
“The veterans have done so much for our country and it is certainly our way to engage and pay back and say thank you especially this time of the year,” Megan said.
Scripps Only Content 2020