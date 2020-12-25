Volunteers serve up a Christmas feast in Boca Raton

Volunteers with Boca Helping Hands and The Town Center at Boca Raton have teamed up once again to feed a need in the community.
Each year the event brings hope and cheer to around 500 families in need.
However, this year due to the pandemic, organizers were forced to switch things up and get creative.
"We’re here to pick up presents and Christmas dinners for our families,” said Marybel Maldonado.
To keep everyone safe, volunteers moved the event outdoors in drive-thru style fashion, all while maintaining a five star service and experience.
"It’s just wonderful that they do something like this for kids and they can have some presents and a meal on Christmas, just really a great thing to do,” father of four, James Twigger said.
He and others were all given holiday meals complete with cuisines to satisfy every tastebud and palate.
"We have food from Joseph’s Market, you’ve got food from Capital Grille, Maggiano’s and Oceans 234"General Manager of Town Center Boca, Sal Saldona said.
Kids also received toys and enjoyed the holiday entertainment from Santa.
It’s a great experience for our volunteers it’s a great experience for the people that need it it’s good for Boca Raton,” Saldona said.
