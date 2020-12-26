Brady-led Bucs beat Lions to end 13-year playoff drought

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Detroit Lions 47-7, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
The Bucs set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL's second-longest postseason drought behind Cleveland's 18-year run that can end Sunday.
Tampa Bay rested Brady ahead 34-0, its largest halftime lead in franchise history.
The Lions were without interim coach Darrell Bevell because of of COVID-19 contact tracing and Matthew Stafford went out with an ankle injury.
