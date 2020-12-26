'Canes QB D'Eriq King returning in 2021

D'Eriq King transferred to Miami with the hope of competing for championships. He's staying with the same hope for 2021.
The Hurricanes' quarterback announced Saturday he is returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
His decision likely means that Miami will enter next season as a top contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league that sent Clemson and Notre Dame into this season's College Football Playoff.
