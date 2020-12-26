Cold temperatures for Christmas in South Florida

Somewhere out in the Atlantic surfing on a cold Christmas Day is Carlos Serrano. He says the cold doesn't bother him.
"It's South Florida when there are waves you got to get on it," he said.
Back on the beach, there are folks walking, taking pictures of surfers, and then there's Nishat and her friends enjoying a light dinner.
"We are surprised because we're not used to this weather in Florida. So, it's very nice we weren't expecting it to be this cold," she said.
Maisha flew home from Washington, D.C., for Christmas.
"I thought it was going to be super warm today that's why we planned this," she said.
As day turned to night families gathered around Sandi Land in downtown West Palm Beach. The highlight of the night is the 35-foot Christmas tree with lights and sound.
It's a Christmas like no other as we continue to live through the COVID19 pandemic. Folks like Teresa Taylor wanted to share what they're thankful for this holiday season.
"I lost my dad and my brother at the beginning of the year, so it's been kind of a crummy year. So, I came out from Nevada to be with my grandson and my daughter," he said.
For Susan Lawson, it's all about family.
"Family and friends because they mean the world to me," she said.
It may be cold in South Florida this Christmas, but nothing warms the heart than spending it with the one you love.
Scripps Only Content 2020