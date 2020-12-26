Former FBI agent analyzes Nashville bombing

As law enforcement agencies continue to map out the crime scene of the Nashville Christmas bombing, former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan said video surveillance will likely be what leads to a criminal arrest.
"It is not possible that someone got into this location without being captured on video surveillance," Kaplan said Saturday. "In the last several years, there's been a tremendous enhancement with using technical surveillance, i.e. video surveillance. By way of example, you go drive through West Palm Beach in the business district, you're going to see a lot of video surveillance equipment."
Kaplan, who now practices law in Palm Beach County, said that the year 2020 has made it incredibly difficult for the FBI to piece together criminal profiles.
"Until you piece together a credible piece of evidence, you include every possibility without excluding even a crazy idea," Kaplan said.
Kaplan added that no tip is ever too bizarre to report to law enforcement, no matter the crime.
"If you see something, say something," he said. "Even if it turns out to be nothing, in this day and age, law enforcement would rather have that information at its hand because you just never know."
Residents and businesses near the crime scene will likely have to wait some time before things return to normal.
Kaplan said that the FBI has a very meticulous process when it comes to gathering evidence and ultimately apprehending suspects.
