Pedestrian struck, killed in crosswalk in Fort Pierce on Christmas night

A 37-year-old male pedestrian struck by a car on Christmas night died from his injuries three hours later, Fort Pierce police said Saturday.
Just after 5 p.m. Friday, a Toyota Yaris driven Pedro Rivera, 23, of Fort Pierce, was southbound on North 25th Street at the intersection of Avenue Q with a green light when Joseph Haugabook walked out in front of the car as he attempted to cross, witnesses told police.
Haugabook walked against a do-not-cross warning, they said.
Haugabook was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries just before 8 p.m., police said.
Rivera, who was the only person in the car, uninjured and remained at the scene.
Fort Pierce police traffic homicide and crime scene investigators conducted an investigation at the scene. No charges have been filed in the crash but the investigation remains ongoing.
