Shoppers eager to return or exchange gifts line up at South Florida stores

The parking lots were mostly packed Saturday at the Palm Beach Outlets off Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
People waited in lines as they were eager to make returns, exchanges or take advantage of new end-of-the-year sales.
"I think that if people are adhering to the social distancing guidelines, wearing their masks, the things that we are supposed to do, they should be able to get out there and enjoy the one time of year that kind of bring the most happiness and joy to people," shopper Ian Ahern said. "Especially in the year like 2020."
According to the National Retail Federation, the average American spent around $998 on gifts during the holiday season. That's down $50 from 2019.
