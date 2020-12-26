Two days of data: 140 more deaths, 17,042 cases; total fatality toll passes 21,000

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 17,042 and deaths increased by 140 with a total toll of residents passing 21,000, 12 days to surpass 1,000, in two days of data released by the state Florida Department of Health on Saturday afternoon.
The daily average for the two days of increase: 8,521 infections and 70 fatalities. In total new cases each day (not increase from before), there were 10,650 reported Thursday and 5,961 Friday for a total of 16,611.
Last Saturday's increases were 72 deaths and 11,672 cases.
Tests reported from labs Friday were 85,777 one day after 156,057 and two days after a record 187,529. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 8.0 percent compared with 7.86 each one and two days ago. Three days ago the rate of 7.86 was the only time in two weeks it was below 8 percent with the high 9.82 on Dec. 14 , which is the most since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.03 percent one day after 6.22 and three days after 6.72, among eight days under 7 percent, including a low of 5.77 on Dec. 13, and a high of 8.40 Dec. 15 that was the biggest figure since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
No information was released on Christmas Day. Other dates with no data were Thanksgiving and Saturday, Oct. 10, when there was a data discrepancy problem. On the day after Thanksgiving, Florida reported 109 deaths and 17,344 cases over two days.
State testing sites also were closed Thursday and Friday.
Florida's cases reached 1,264,577 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million. On Thursday, California passed 2 million.
On Sunday, cases in Florida passed 1.2 million, taking 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Cases have been above 10,000 for all but one day in the past 7 days: 8,401 on Sunday, the lowest in 12 days.
Monday's cases were the most for that day of the week since 12,624 on July 13. Tuesday's rise was 10,434.
Thursday's increase was13,147, which was one less than the previous Thursdays 13,148, which was the most since 13,995 on July 16. The record was 15,300 on Sunday, July 12.
The last time cases were under 8,000 was 7,985 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 71,423 for an average of 10,203 at 6.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 76,192 for an average of 10,885. The average since the first case, which was 300 days ago, is 4,215 day.
A total of 19.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 3,377. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 978 two days after 465, with Broward 1,115, St. Lucie 203, Martin 80, Indian River 149 and Okeechobee 26.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 18 million on Monday, which was four days after surpassing 17 million and five days to reach 16 million. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 27th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 35th at 51.7 with Tennessee No. 1 at 119.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 295 days, the death toll has reached 21,135 for an average of 72 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 21,437, which rose by 2 to 302.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths one Monday ago, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state surpassed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Last Monday's increase of 137 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 the next day one Tuesday ago.
This Tuesday's increase of 74 was the lowest since 72 on Saturday. The next day's rise was 95, the most ever for a Sunday since 107 on Aug. 16.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
Palm Beach County increased by 2 to 1,860 after 16 two days before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 9 to 4,127 and Broward is third at 1,811 with 13 more.
St. Lucie increased by 6 to 383, and Martin remained at 206 and Indian River d at 155. Okeechobee rose by 1 to 51 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 31 deaths in South Florida of the 140 state total, there are 8,593, which is 40.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 662, an average of 95 and 3.2percent, compared with 688 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 44 deaths over seven days for 2.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.9 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 105 on Dec. 5.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 178 compared with 300 two days before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 5,649 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 25 more in two days. Dec. 15 was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 20th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,704 with no data Thursday and Friday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 2 to 1,058, Pinellas rose by 7 to 1,020 in fifth place, Polk by 2 to 766 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 727 in seventh, Duvalby 5 to 716 in eighth and Lee by 5 to 651 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 15,093,456 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been below 9 percent except a two-week high of 9.82 Dec. 14 then 9.45 the next day. The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.46 with a two-week low of 9.92 two days ago and 10.3 one day ago. The two-week high was 11.99 Dec. 14. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The two-week high was 8.40 Dec. 15. The low of 5.77 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week high of 9.43 percent two days after a two-week low of 6.7 then 6.77. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 6.45 percent two days after 5.93, the first time in two weeks it was under 6 percent, then 6.14. The two-week high of 8.13 was Dec. 14.
St. Lucie's rate was 8.75 percent two days after 9.72 then 9.65 with the two-week high of 16.06 six days ago and a low of 5.51 Dec . 13. Martin's rate was 5.96 percent two days after 5.56 then 6.01 with a two-week high of 11.92 Dec. 15 and a two-week low of 5.11 Dec. 12. Indian River's rate was 11.45 percent two days after a two-week high of 11.62 then 10.47and two-week low of 4.54 Dec. 10. Okeechobee's rate of 6.15 percent on 229 negative tests was two days after 9.35 percent on 126 negative tests then 12.36 on 78 negative tests with a two-week high of 22.68 on 75 tests Dec. 14 and a low of 1.96 on 200 negative tests Dec. 16. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which neared 1,757,000 deaths and neared 80.2 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 2.9, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.4 (-0.1), Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 984, U.S. 1,023, world 226.0. New York, which represents 11.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,909 per million. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,705 people 85 and older, an increase of 43 in two days.
Infant to 4: `22,318 cases, an increase of 309 in two days, and 411 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. Ages 5-14: 64,216 65,287 cases, an increase of 1,071, with 370 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
Infant to 54 age group: 883,551of the 1,243,118 residents' cases. In that group, 1,326 have died with an increase of 4 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,056,019 cases. A total of 3,637 have died, with 22 more, for a 0.34 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 19,271 with an increase of 226. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 163 to 13,530. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 82 to 11,966. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,520 from 7,430. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,807 vs. 5,723.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 8,800, rising 124, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,698, with an increase of 77, and Stuart at 3,612, a rise of 34.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 6 to 608 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 21,288 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 59,851 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,925 with 13 more compared with 13 the day before. Martin rose by 1 to 525, St. Lucie by 7 to 1,011, Indian River decreased by 1 in data revision to 483 and Okeechobee remained at 240.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 8,060, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 39. Palm Beach County is second at 815 with a rise of 2. Miami-Dade leads with 901.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 330,246, an increase of 1,231 behind the record of 3,682 on Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins. Seven reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 17,646 at 5.6 percent. Last Friday's increase was 2.834.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 130 deaths to rise 37,158, compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 200 at 26,408. No. 3 California: increase of U.S.-high 312 after state-record 379 death Dec. 17 at 23,947. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 51 at 18,595.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 156, No. 7 Pennsylvania 139, No. 8 Michigan no data, No. 9 Massachusetts no data, No. 10 Georgia 49.
Also with at least 50: No. 12 Arizona 115. No. 29 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, reported 22 Thursday.
Cases
Cases increased to 18,756,360 with a rise of 105,0946, the lowest since 103,530 on Nov. 4, and behind the mark of 249,709 last Friday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,042,290 with 39,144 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,467,898 with `3,123 two days after record 19,185. No. 4 Illinois at 930,849 with 5,742 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 891,270, with 2,446 seven days after record 12,697.
Fourteen states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,174, No. 13 Arizona 6,616, No. 12 Indiana 5,363, No. 7 Georgia 5,145, No. 15 New Jersey 4,095, No. 20 Virginia 4,-78, No. 18 Alabama 3,123.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.2 percent of 8,419 deaths Friday, behind the record of 13,783 Dec. 17, and 19.3 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 75,942 at 4.5 percent.
Cases: Increased by 472,452, behind the record of 736,079 Oct. 17 with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 483 deaths for a total of 19.515 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 22,967, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,448,560.
No. 3 India: 336 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 147,092 and in third place. Cases: 23,067, the 11th day in a row under 30,000, compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, with 10,146,845.
No. 4 Mexico: 665 deaths, compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 121,837 in fourth place. Cases: 9,679 one day after record 12,485.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,507 new deaths and 196,408 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 459 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 19,037 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 570 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 32,725 cases, one day after record 39,237. No. 7 France 159 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 20,262 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 563 deaths one day after record and 29,018 cases one day afterr ecord 29,935 and fourth overall with 2,992,706. No. 10 Spain no data after 126 deaths and 10,967 cases Thursday.
Also, No. 14 Germany reported 287 deaths three days after a record 944 deaths and 18,411 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec.18. And No. 15 Poland with 240deaths and 9,077 cases.
No. 8 Iran: 132deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,021 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: No data after 122 deaths Thursday for a total of 14,719 and 6,858 cases after record 8,119 Dec. 14.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" no data and is at 8,279. Neighboring Norway remained at 421 death for the second day in a row, as well as 218 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 42nd. China added 20 cases Saturday.
Japan: record 63 deaths for a total of 3,199, including 13 on a cruise ship, and record 3,831 cases.
