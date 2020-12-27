Deputies investigate suspicious truck near Nashville

Deputies are investigating a suspicious truck near Nashville, Tennessee.
LIVE VIDEO:
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the box truck was parked at the Crossroads Market convenience store in Walter Hill, Tennessee and people called law enforcement at around 10:30 a.m. to report that it was playing an audio recording warning people to evacuate the area, similar to the audio recording that played prior to the Nashville bombing on Christmas day.
According to the Sheriff's office, the truck left the convenience store, traveled from Ruthersford County into Wilson county, and was pulled over by deputies on Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon, Tennessee.
The driver of the truck has been detained and a robot has been deployed to get a closer look at the truck.
Area residents have been evacuated as a precaution.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2020