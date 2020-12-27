Man dies early Saturday in West Palm Beach crash

A Palm Springs man died in a crash in West Palm Beach early Saturday morning.
Yuver Hidalgo Lopez, 38, was traveling southbound on Congress Avenue approaching Gun Club Road at 3:27 a.m. in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators, Lopez changed lanes to the center lane in front of another vehicle.
During the lane change, the Silverado lost traction and began to rotate clockwise.
The vehicle drove off the right side of the road and struck a light pole and a palm tree, coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Lopez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
