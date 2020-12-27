2 men arrested for burglarizing 2 Lake Worth Beach restaurants

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the burglary of two Lake Worth Beach restaurants.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a burglary call at both Gandhi's Authentic Indian Cuisine and TaOne Asian Fusion restaurants in the 4000 block of S. State Road 7 in Lake Worth Beach at 9:26 a.m. on Sunday.
Arriving deputies saw that unknown suspects had smashed the front window and stolen cash from the registers and gift cards.
A short time later, PBSO received a call from Broward County Sheriff's Office that one of their stolen vehicles was located in West Palm Beach.
Both occupants believed to be suspects of the restaurant burglaries fled from the vehicle.
PBSO deputies responded, a perimeter was set up and both suspects were taken into custody.
The drive was identified as William J. Manoush, 30, and the passenger was identified as Joshua Santiago, 26.
They were found to be in possession of Gandhi's gift cards, $293 in cash and several miscellaneous credit cards.
The men confessed to being in the vehicle, but denied any involvement in the burglaries.
Both Manosh and Santiago were arrested and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Petit Theft.
Scripps Only Content 2020