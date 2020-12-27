One person dead, four injured in shooting in Boynton Beach

One person died and four others were being treated for injuries at area hospitals on Christmas night, the Boynton Beach Police Department reported.
Police were notified of a shooting at 9:18 p.m. in 200 block of Northwest 10th Avenue between Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Seacrest Boulevard, police said.
Police said on Sunday that their investigation has revealed that there was a large group of people in and around the area of Sara Sims Park at the time of the shooting.
The victims were amongst the crowd when they were all wounded.
Police are asking the multiple witnesses that were present to come forward and provide information. You can call them at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.
Police are encouraging the public to avoid large gatherings and to continue to follow CDC guidelines as we approach New Year's Eve.
"My prayers go out to the families of the victims," Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said in a statement. "This senseless violence will not be accepted in our community. We ask the public to help with information to bring the perpetrators to justice."
Two hours earlier, a man was injured in a shooting at a residence in West Palm Beach that police said was not a random act of violence.
