Sate's cases increased by 7,391, lowest in a month; deaths rise by 77

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 261 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 10,405 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 210 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 34,693 cases, two days after record 39,237. No. 7 France 146 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 3,093 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 567 deaths one day after record and 29,258 cases two days after record 29,935 and fourth overall with 3,021,964. No. 10 Spain no data after 126 deaths and 10,967 cases Thursday.