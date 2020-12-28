Boil water advisory issued for Sampson Subdivision of Lakewood Park in Fort Pierce

A boil water advisory has been issued for approximately 90 residential St. Lucie County Utility customers in the Sampson Subdivision of Lakewood Park.
The precautionary advisory got into effect Monday due to low chlorine residuals, according to a news release.
The St. Lucie County Utilities advises that any water used for drinking or cooking be boiled for one minute and bottled water may be used as an alternative.
The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.
For more information, contact St. Lucie County Utilities at 772-462-1150.
