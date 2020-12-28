Delray Beach real estate company starts 'silver linings' campaign

In 2020, Noelle McIntyre’s workday looks a lot different.
“My son’s here, I call him my co-worker now,” she explained. “He’s in the office a lot with me.”
She’s the owner of True Floridian Realty in Delray Beach.
“I chose to do a boutique real-estate company so we could treat people how we would want to be treated,” McIntyre said.
She’s proving that during the pandemic. What started off as her worst year, pivoted into the company's best year yet.
“When the world shutdown Friday, March 13th our industry also froze there for about two months,” she said.
It sparked McIntyre and her team to pay it forward.
“To focus on the good,” she said.
They started a campaign all about the silver linings of 2020.
“We asked the community to share their silver lining,” McIntyre said. “Help us accomplish spreading some good, spreading that joy."
From rescuing animals to saving lives - True Floridian Realty donated meals to Feeding South Florida for every "silver lining" story shared. In all 27,000 meals were donated through the campaign.
“Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with the coronavirus back in April,” James Moser said.
For the paramedic and 9-1-1 dispatcher, seeing the “silver lining campaign” allowed him to focus more on the positives in his life.
“I did have the virus, I now have the antibodies and normally they say you have them for about 3-4 months, but I’m going on about 6 months with them right now,” he explained. “So, I’m able to donate my convalescent plasma a little longer than other people have been able to.”
“Look for the good, be the good and spread it,” McIntyre said.
