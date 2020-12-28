Frontline healthcare workers to receive vaccine in Palm Beach County

Another round of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at various hospitals in Palm Beach County.
On Monday, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Bethesda Hospital employees and physicians will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for Palm Beach County, said 18,000 doses will be distributed at area hospitals over the next four weeks.
"We can keep that for four weeks. We'll be working those four weeks to roll this out to fire rescue, EMS, paramedics, our county health department frontline and health care workers. We will be rolling that out," Alonso said. "Obviously, everyone cannot get the vaccine at the same time, so please be patient."
Alonso said there’s a specific distribution plan in place.
"Palm Beach County is specifically being given the Moderna vaccine. It's much easier to handle, and it also has a very good efficacy, so we are very happy to have the Moderna. They are going to try to keep us with that same brand so that it doesn’t become confusing to people," Alonso said.
Last week Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the general public who are 65 and older after a hospital finishes vaccinating all frontline doctors, nurses, and health care workers.
In addition, the governor said county health departments are now receiving shipments of the vaccine and will begin administering it to people 65 and older as early as Monday.
"We want to work to get this out to our senior population," DeSantis said. "We think that's very, very important for reducing mortality, reducing the number of people who need to be hospitalized."
Hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been arriving in Florida since last week, and DeSantis said he expects hundreds of thousands more doses to continue arriving every week for the "foreseeable future."
