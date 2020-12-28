Higher numbers than day before: State's cases rise by 8,198, deaths by 96

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 305 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 8,913 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 316 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 30,501 cases, three days after record 39,237. No. 7 France 173 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 8,822 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 552 deaths one day after record and 28,284 cases three days after record 29,935 and fourth overall with 3,050,248 No. 10 Spain no data after 126 deaths and 10,967 cases Thursday.