Judge denies bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime confident of Jeffrey Epstein

A federal judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and heiress and longtime confidant of convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.
Earlier this month, Maxwell's attorneys filed a motion asking Judge Alison Nathan to grant Maxwell a $28.5 million bail, including 24-hour security and GPS monitoring.
On Monday, Judge Nathan denied Maxwell's request for bail, saying "the Defendant poses a flight risk and that pretrial detention continues to be warranted."
Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, faces federal charges for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls.
Maxwell was taken into custody by FBI agents in July and has been in custody awaiting trial since her arrest. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the allegations.
Epstein, the former part-time Palm Beach resident, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 of an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on federal charges for his alleged role in sex trafficking minors.
Scripps Only Content 2020