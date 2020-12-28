Sate's cases increased by 7,391, lowest in a month; deaths rise by 77

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 7,391, the fewest in nearly one month, and deaths increased by 74 Sunday, one day after the Florida Department of Health announced two days of data because there was information on Christmas.
Tests reported from labs Saturday were 84,667, the lowest in two weeks, one day after 85,771 and three days after a record 187,529. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 9.69 percent compared with 8.01 the day before. The only days the rate has been below 8 percent were 7.88 three days ago and then 7.89 with the high 9.83 on Dec. 14 the most since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.29 percent one day after 6.04 with a low of 5.78 on Dec. 13 and a high of 8.41 Dec. 15 that was the biggest figure since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
On Saturday the state reported 17,042 additional cases for days (8,521 average each day) and 140 deaths (70 per day). In new cases each day (not increase from before), there were 10,650 reported Thursday and 5,961 Friday for a total of 16,611.
Last Sunday's increased were 95 deaths, the most ever for that day of week since since 107 on Aug. 16 and 8,401 cases.
This Sunday's cases were the fewest since 6,59 on Nov. 30 and the deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday.
State testing sites also were closed Thursday and Friday.
Florida's cases reached 1,271,970 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million. On Thursday, California passed 2 million.
One Sunday, ago cases in Florida passed 1.2 million, taking 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Monday's cases were the most for that day of the week since 12,624 on July 13. Tuesday's rise was 10,434.
Thursday's increase, the day before Christmas, was 13,147, which was one less than the previous Thursdays 13,148 and the most since 13,995 on July 16. The record was 15,300 on Sunday, July 12.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 70,412 for an average of 10,059 at 5.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 76,365 for an average of 10,805. The average since the first case, which was 302 days ago, is 4,212 day.
A total of 22.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,664. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 409 days after 978 for two days, with Broward 704, St. Lucie 167, Martin 37, Indian River 42 and Okeechobee 11.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 19 million Sunday after 18 million Monday. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 27th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 34th at 43.0 with California No. 1 at 100.51, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 296 days, the death toll has reached 21,212 for an average of 72 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 21,514, remained at 302.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths one Monday ago, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state surpassed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
The increase of 137 on Monday, Dec. 14 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 the next day one Tuesday ago.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
Palm Beach County remained at 1,860 after 2 reported Saturday. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 23 to 4,150 and Broward is third at 1,817 with 6 more.
Martin increased by 1 to 207 with St. Lucie remaining at 393 and Indian River at 155. Okeechobee stayed at 51 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 30 deaths in South Florida of the 77 state total, there are 8,603, which is 40.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 644, an average of 92 and 3.1 percent, compared with 702 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 41 deaths over seven days for 2.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.9 percent with the world at 4.2 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 104 on Dec. 5.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 171 compared with 178 the day before. The state reported Sunday there are currently 5,912 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 263 more in one day. Dec. 15 was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 20th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,704 with no data Thursday through Sunday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County remained at 1,058, Pinellas rose by 9 to 1,029 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 767 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 728 in seventh, Duval by 1 to 717 in eighth and Lee by 1 to 652 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 15,281,351 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been below 9 percent except a two-week high of 9.82 Dec. 14 then 9.46 the next day. The state's total daily positivity rate was 11.36 percent one day after 10.45 percent with a two-week low of 9.91 three days ago and 10.3 two days ago. The two-week high was 11.98 Dec. 14. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The two-week high was 8.41 Dec. 15. The low of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week high of 9.73 percent one day after 9.45 and a two-week low of 6.72 three day ago then 6.80. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was a two-week high of 8.68 percent one day after 6.42 and a two-week low of 5.91 three days ago.
St. Lucie's rate was a two-week high of 19.0 percent one day after 8.66 and a low of 5.51 Dec . 13. Martin's rate was 7.69 percent one day after 5.96, a two-week high of 11.92 Dec. 15 and a two-week low of 5.56 three days ago. Indian River's rate was 10.58 percent one day after 11.45, a two-week low of 6.4 Dec. 16 and a high of 11.72 three day ago. Okeechobee's rate of 19.3 percent on 46 negative tests was one day after 6.15 on 229 negative tests with a two-week high of 22.68 on 75 tests Dec. 14 and a low of 1.96 on 200 negative tests Dec. 16. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,771,000 deaths and passed 81.1 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 2.9, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 988, U.S. 1,031, world 227.3. In the U.S., that means roughly 1 in 1,000 people died from a coronavirus cause. New York, which represents 11.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,920 per million. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,733 people 85 and older, an increase of 28 in one day.
Infant to 4: `22,318 cases, an increase of 124, and 411 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 65,663 cases, an increase of 376, with 371 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 898,420 of the 1,250,275 residents' cases. In that group, 1,328 have died with an increase of 2 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,061,901 cases. A total of 3,643 have died, with 6 more, for a 0.34 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 19,374 with an increase of 103. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 60 to 13,590. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 81 to 12,047. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,560 from 7,520. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,833 vs. 5,807.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 8,903, rising 103, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,749, with an increase of 51, and Stuart at 3,625, a rise of 13.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 3 to 611 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 61,459 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from59,995 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,937 with 12 more compared with 13 the day before. Martin rose by 4 to 529, St. Lucie by 6 to 1,017, Indian River by 6 to 489 and Okeechobee remained at 240.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 8,085, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 25. Palm Beach County is second at 815 with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 903.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 333,118 Sunday, an increase of 1,209 behind the record of 3,682 on Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins. Eight state reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 15,450 at 4.9 percent. Last Sunday's increase was 1,509.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 125 deaths to rise 37,411, compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 51 at 26,472. No. 3 California: increase of U.S.-high 237 after state-record 379 death Dec. 17 at 24,220. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 20 at 18,630.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 104, No. 7 Pennsylvania 127, No. 8 Michigan no data, No. 9 Massachusetts 100, No. 10 Georgia 5.
Also with at least 50: No. 16 Tennessee 69. Also, No. 12 Arizona 3 and No. 29 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, no data.
Cases
Cases increased to 19,132,726 with a rise of 150,094 behind the mark of 249,709 Dec. 18 according to Johns Hopkins. Last Sunday's increase was 189,099.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,122,806 with U.S.-high 50,141 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,476,674 with `6,105 four days after record 19,185. No. 4 Illinois at 937,969 with 3,767 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 922,145, with 7,623 after record 12,697 Dec. 18.
Eighteen states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 23 South Carolina with record 4,370, as well as No. 6 Ohio 5,857, No. 8 Pennsylvania 4,884, No. 20 Virginia 3,998, No. 22 Louisiana 3,227 (no data Friday, Saturday), No. 9 Tennessee 3,188.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 17.2 percent of 7,084 deaths Sunday, behind the record of 13,783 Dec. 17, and 19.3 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 70,893 at 4.2 percent. Last Sunday, the deaths were 8,393 and the cases were 563,633.
Cases: Increased by 410,127 behind the record of 736,079 Oct. 17 with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 331 deaths for a total of 191,146 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 18,479, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7484,285.
No. 3 India: 279 deaths, lowest since June and national-record 1,299, to rise to 147,622 and in third place. Cases: 18,732, 13th day in a row under 30,000, compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, with 10,187,850.
No. 4 Mexico: 400 deaths, compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 122,426 in fourth place. Cases: 6,217 three days after record 12,485.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 2,769 new deaths and 132,620 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 305 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 8,913 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 316 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 30,501 cases, three days after record 39,237. No. 7 France 173 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 8,822 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 552 deaths one day after record and 28,284 cases three days after record 29,935 and fourth overall with 3,050,248 No. 10 Spain no data after 126 deaths and 10,967 cases Thursday.
Also, No. 14 Germany reported 345 deaths five days after a record 944 deaths and 12,153 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec.18. And No. 15 Poland with 57 deaths and 3,678 cases.
No. 8 Iran: 119 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 5,502 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 163 deaths for a total of 14,963 and record 10,404 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" no data and is at 8,279. Neighboring Norway remained at 421 deaths for the fourth day in a row, as well as 381 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 42nd. China added 21 cases Monday.
Japan: 47 deaths one day after record 63 for a total of 3,247, including 13 on a cruise ship, and record 3,881 cases.
