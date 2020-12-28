Texas A&M focuses on 'national championship habits' in Orange Bowl preps

"We've all been through a very different season, a different year, just as everybody in the world has been," Dickey said. "But we have to also look back and think there was a point in time where we were thinking we might not even get to play football. So I think these kids have enjoyed this season. Now, it has been long, and we've had to grind through it and we have to push them through the practices, but there's nothing that's shown me any indication other than this football team is going to continue to practice this week, pointing towards Saturday, and go out and have a lot of fun playing a great football game against a great opponent."