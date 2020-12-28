WATCH LIVE: President-elect Biden to speak Monday about inherited challenges

President-elect Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday at 3:45 p.m. ET after being briefed by his national security and foreign policy agency review teams "on their findings and key challenges that the Biden-Harris administration will inherit."
According to a statement, Biden will make the remarks from Wilmington, Delaware.
The president-elect has been vocal about the numerous challenges his administration will face upon taking office in January.
Biden will be tasked with responding to the massive cyberattack, which Russians likely committed, that breached numerous government agencies.
According to CBS News, Biden will also face foreign policy challenges from China and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
CNN reported Biden plans to change Trump's current foreign policies by "immediately" reversing Trump's policies on Iran, climate change, and the World Health Organization.
Biden will also look to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which has crumbled the economy and left several million jobless.
Last week Biden announced plans once he enters the White House to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by enacting masking requirements, a new strategy on testing, and work on accelerated production of protective gear.
