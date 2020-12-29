Cleveland Clinic Florida to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Cleveland Clinic Florida region announced Tuesday it will begin to scheduled COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Vaccinations will be by appointment only for those who meet the following criteria:
- Cleveland Clinic patients over 65 years
- Cleveland Clinic patients with certain high-risk medical conditions at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. This includes patients with obesity, cancer, COPD, chronic kidney disease, immunocompromised state, heart conditions, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, and Type 2 diabetes
- Hospitalized patients who meet criteria and are being discharged from the hospital
- Community health care providers and first-responders
Patients who meet the criteria can call and schedule their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. The second dose will be scheduled after administration of the first.
Patients at Cleveland Clinic locations in Broward, Palm Beach, and Indian River counties can call 954.659.5950 to schedule. Scheduling hours include Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Jan. 1, closed; Jan. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 3, 8.am. to 12 p.m.; Jan. 4, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Jan. 5 on, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health patients can schedule their vaccination by calling 772.419.3308. Scheduling hours include Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 31, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Jan. 1, closed; Jan. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Jan. 3, closed; Jan. 4 on, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We are grateful that we can offer this vital protection to our caregivers, our health partners, and the patients we serve,” said Conor Delaney, MD, Ph.D., CEO, and President, Cleveland Clinic Florida. “This is a pivotal step in our ability to protect our communities and to manage the impact of the COVID-19 virus.”
Cleveland Clinic Florida said in a news release that it will continue to provide vaccinations to caregivers as supply allows.
Scripps Only Content 2020