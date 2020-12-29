Daily first-time positivity rates soar: State to 11.08%, Palm Beach County to 10.38%

Florida's daily first-time positivty rate reached 11.08 percent, which is the highest in five months, as Palm Beach County's percentage was 10.38, the highest in one month. Also, Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 8,198, one day after 7,391 infections were the fewest in nearly one month, and deaths increased by 96, which was 19 more than Sunday, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Sunday were 84,568, the lowest in two weeks, one day after 84,664 and four days after a record 187,529. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was the highest since 11.09 percent on July 31 not including a data dump from one lab on Aug. 11, compared with 9.71 the day before. The only days the rate has been below 8 percent were 7.90 four days ago and then 7.89 with the last time it was at least 10 percent was 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate tied 10.38 for the highest since Nov. 30, one day after 7.31 with a low of 5.78 on Dec. 13 and a previous high of 8.42 Dec. 15 that was the biggest figure since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
On Saturday, the state reported 17,042 additional cases for two days (8,521 average each day) and 140 deaths (70 per day). In new cases each day (not increase from before), there were 10,650 reported Thursday and 5,961 Friday for a total of 16,611.
Last Monday's cases were the most for that day of the week since 12,624 on July 13.
Sunday's cases were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday.
State testing sites also were closed Thursday and Friday, which will lead to lower testing figures.
Florida's cases reached 1,280,177 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million. On Thursday, California passed 2 million.
One Sunday, ago cases in Florida passed 1.2 million, taking 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Thursday's increase the day before Christmas was 13,147, which was one less than the previous Thursdays 13,148 and the most since 13,995 on July 16. The record was 15,300 on Sunday, July 12.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 67,596 for an average of 9,657 at 5.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 78,198 for an average of 11,171. The average since the first case, which was 303 days ago, is 4,225 day.
A total of 25.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,057. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 636 after 409, with Broward 583, St. Lucie 85, Martin 31, Indian River 85 and Okeechobee 2.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 19 million Sunday after 18 million Monday. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 6.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 27th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida has risen to 24th at 45.7 with California No. 1 at 97, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 297 days, the death toll has reached 21,308 for an average of 72 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 21,613 which rose by 3 to 305.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths one Monday ago, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state surpassed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Last Monday's increased deaths were 112 deaths.
The increase of 137 on Monday, Dec. 14 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 the next day.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
Palm Beach County increased by 6 to 1,866 after none reported Sunday. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 1 to 4,155 and Broward is third at 1,828 with 1 more.
Remaining the same were Martin at 207 and St. Lucie at 393 with Indian River going up by 1 to 156. Okeechobee stayed at 51 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 30 deaths in South Florida of the 77 state total, there are 8,603, which is 40.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 628, an average of 90 and 3.0 percent, compared with 677 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 31 deaths over seven days for 1.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.8 percent with the world at 4.2 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sunday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 107 on Dec. 5.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 204 compared with 171 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 6,104 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is the first time it reached 6,000 since Aug. 13 and 192 more in one day. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 20th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,742.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County rose by 6 to 1,064, Pinellas rose by 6 to 1,035 in fifth place, Polk stayed at 767 in sixth, Orange by 4 to 732 in seventh, Duval by 5 to 722 in eighth and Lee stayed at 652 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 15,343,992 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage before the most current figure has been below 9 percent except 9.84 Dec. 14 then 9.47 the next day. The state's total daily positivity rate was 13.61 percent, the highest since 13.78 on Aug. 12, one day after 10.45 percent with a two-week low of 9.91 four days ago. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19. The lowest over two weeks was 6.07 two days ago.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week high of 10.8 percent one day after 9.82 and a two-week low of 6.76 four days ago then 6.85. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.39 percent one day after a two-week high of 8.63 percent and a two-week low of 5.93 four days ago.
St. Lucie's rate was 9.41 percent one day after a two-week high of 19.0 and a low of 8.67 two days ago. Martin's rate was 7.52 percent one day after 7.69, a two-week high of 11.92 Dec. 15 and a two-week low of 5.56 four days ago. Indian River's rate was a two-week high of 14.49 percent one day after 10.58, a two-week low of 6.42 Dec. 16 and a high of 11.73 four days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 9.38 percent on 29 negative tests was one day after 19.3 on 46 negative tests with a two-week high of 22.68 on 75 tests Dec. 14 and a low of 1.96 on 200 negative tests Dec. 16. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,781,000 deaths and neared 81.7 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.4 (-0.1), St. Lucie 2.9, Martin 2.8 (-0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 992, U.S. 1,036, world 228.5. In the U.S., that means roughly 1 in 1,000 people died from a coronavirus cause. New York, which represents 11.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,928 per million. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,766 people 85 and older, an increase of 33 in one day.
Infant to 4: `22,318 cases, an increase of 265, and 414 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 66,121 cases, an increase of 458, with 372 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 903,983 of the 1,258,315 residents' cases. In that group, 1,333 have died with an increase of 5 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,068,593 cases. A total of 3,663 have died, with 20 more, for a 0.34 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 19,517 with an increase of 143. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 117 to 13,707. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 79 to 12,126. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,611 from 7,560. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,882 vs. 5,833.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 8,954, rising 51, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,777, with an increase of 28, and Stuart at 3,635, a rise of 10.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 18 to 629 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 61,663 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 60,151 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,954 with 17 more compared with 12 the day before. Martin rose by 3 to 532, St. Lucie by 7 to 1,024, Indian River by 1 to 490 and Okeechobee remained at 240.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 8,109, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 24. Palm Beach County is second at 817, with a rise of 2. Miami-Dade leads with 903.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 334,836, an increase of 1,718 behind the record of 3,682 on Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins. Eight states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 15,472 at 4.8 percent. Last Monday's increase was 1,696.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of a U.S.-high 125 deaths to rise 37,536, compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 49 at 26,521. No. 3 California: increase of 64 after state-record 379 death Dec. 17 at 24,284. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 21 at 18,651.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 105, No. 7 Pennsylvania 76, No. 8 Michigan 60 (two days of data), No. 9 Massachusetts 48, No. 10 Georgia 5.
Also with at least 50: No. 15 Tennessee 76, No. 11 Ohio 62. Also, No. 12 Arizona 42 and No. 29 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, reported 11 since Thursday.
Cases
Cases increased to 19,301,543 with a rise of 168,817 behind the mark of 249,709 Dec. 18 according to Johns Hopkins. Last Monday's increase was 190,519.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,155,976 with U.S.-high 33,170 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,490,479 with 12,841 five days after record 19,185. No. 4 Illinois at 942,362 with 4,453 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 932,552, with 10,407 after record 12,697 Dec. 18.
Nineteen states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 12 Arizona 10,086, No. 31 Kansas 6,373 (five days of data), No. 6 Ohio 4,519, No. 18 Massachusetts 4,060, No. 10 North Carolina 3,888, No. 24 Oklahoma 3,448 (two days of data), No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,779, No. 9 Tennessee 3,712, No. 11 Michigan 3,239 (two days of data), No. 7 Georgia 3,165.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 21.4 percent of 9,205 deaths Monday, behind the record of 13,783 Dec. 17, and 19.3 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 71,194 at 4.2 percent. Last Monday, the deaths were 9,407.
Cases: Increased by 494,178 behind the record of 736,079 Oct. 17 with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15. Last Monday, the cases were 541,070.
No. 2 Brazil: 495 deaths for a total of 191,641 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 22,605, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,506,890.
No. 3 India: 279 deaths, the same the day before and lowest since June and national-record 1,299, to rise to 147,901 and in third place. Cases: 20,021, 14th day in a row under 30,000, compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, with 10,207,871.
No. 4 Mexico: 429 deaths, compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 122,855 in fourth place. Cases: 5,996 four days after record 12,485.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,704 new deaths and 155,386 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 445 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 8,585 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 357 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as record 41,385 cases. No. 7 France 363 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 2,960 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. Russia moved past Iran into eighth place with 487 deaths one day after record and 27,787 cases four days after record 29,935 and fourth overall with 3,078,035. No. 10 Spain 76 deaths and 8,134 cases .
Also, No. 14 Germany reported 674 deaths six days after a record 944 and 14,872 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec.18.
No. 9 Iran: 121 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 5,908 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 158 deaths for a total of 15,121 and 3,187 cases one day after record 10,404.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" no data and is at 8,279. Neighboring Norway 8 deaths to rise to 429, as well as 526 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 42nd. China added 27 cases Tuesday.
South Korea: record 40 deaths Tuesday for a total of 859 plus 1,046 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Friday.
Japan: 51 deaths two days after record 63 for a total of 3,338, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 2,400 cases one day after record 3,881.
