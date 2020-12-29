Food distributions hope to feed 700 families in Palm Beach County

Feeding South Florida is sponsoring two food distributions in Palm Beach County on Tuesday to help families put food on the table.
The first one will be held at the Wells Recreation Community Center on Blue Heron Boulevard, across the street from City Hall.
This a chance to receive food such as fresh produce, fruits, dairy and meat products.
Due to social distancing guidelines the event will be a drive-thru style service.
Families must remain in their cars and volunteers will place items inside your trunk for you.
The other distribution site is in Lake Work Beach at HATCH 1121 which is located on Lucerne Avenue.
This is the city’s weekly distribution site where they typically serve 700 families.
Both food distributions are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies last.
Addresses for both sites are below:
Riviera Beach Food Distribution Site
Wells Recreation and Community Center Complex
2409 Avenue H West Riviera Beach, Fl 33404
Lake Worth Food Distribution Site
HATCH 1121
1121 Lucerne Avenue Lake Worth, FL 33460
